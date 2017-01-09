BRIEF-Freeport Indonesia mine would need to cut output by mid-Feb if no export license - CEO
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 9 Northwestern Enterprises Ltd:
* Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquires ordinary shares of Rio Novo Gold Inc
* Northwestern enterprises - acquired 15 million shares of rio novo gold at a deemed price of cdn$0.085 per share for a purchase price of about cdn$1.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Jan 25 Poland's state-run defence firm PGZ has signed a memorandum of understanding with French military shipbuilder DCNS that could allow them to work together on building submarines in Poland, PGZ said in a statement.
LIMA, Jan 25 Grana y Montero , Peru's largest construction group, said Wednesday that it would ask its board to approve the sale of $300 million in assets to help it meet its obligations after it lost a key contract in a graft scandal.