BRIEF-Accenture acquires solid servision to significantly expand servicenow capabilities
* Accenture acquires solid servision to significantly expand servicenow capabilities
Jan 9 Rocket Fuel Inc :
* Rocket Fuel continues shift to platform business with restructuring initiative
* Rocket Fuel - further organizing its operations around two core offerings - predictive marketing platform solutions and media services
* Rocket Fuel Inc says guidance for q4 remains unchanged
* Rocket fuel inc reorganization will also result in elimination of 93 services and administrative positions, representing 11 percent of employee base
* Rocket Fuel Inc says anticipates that reorganization will reduce operating expenses by approximately $20 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Accenture acquires solid servision to significantly expand servicenow capabilities
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.