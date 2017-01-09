Jan 9 Atlantic Power Corp -
* Atlantic Power provides update on status of three Ontario
facilities
* Revised contractual arrangements for, and operational
status of, its Kapuskasing, North Bay and Nipigon facilities in
ontario
* Effective for 2017, unit has signed nug enhanced dispatch
contracts with Ontario independent electricity system operator
for 3 facilities
* Does not expect revised contractual arrangements for three
facilities to have a cash impact on its 2016 financial results
* APLP has agreed to terminate power purchase agreements
with ontario electricity financial corporation for Kapuskasing,
North Bay plants
* Atlantic Power Corp says enhanced dispatch contract for
Nipigon provides fixed monthly payments to that plant through
October 31, 2018
* Impact on 2017 financial results is expected to be
positive as compared to corresponding results under previous
arrangements for 3 plants
* APLP has agreed to suspend for a period Nipigon power
purchase agreements, which is scheduled to expire in dec 2022
* Amortization of intangible assets related to power
purchase agreements must be accelerated, resulting in non-cash
expense about $13 million
* Non-cash amortization expense will be included in 2016 net
income rather than being expensed over course of 2017
* Company also has begun process of Mothballing Nipigon
