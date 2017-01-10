Jan 10 Pacific Continental Corp
* Columbia Banking System and Pacific Continental
Corporation enter into definitive agreement to merge
* Pacific Continental - transaction valued at approximately
$644.1 million, or $27.85 per share based on Columbia's January
9, 2017 stock price
* Says combined company will have approximately $12 billion
in assets
* Pacific Continental shareholders will own approximately
20.0% of combined company
* Agreement was approved by board of directors of each
company
* Pacific Continental Corp - deal to be immediately
accretive to columbia's eps with 8% and 10% projected accretion
in 2018 and 2019, respectively
* Pacific Continental shareholders will receive 0.6430 of
Columbia common stock for each share of Pacific Continental
Stock
* Says for the deal tangible book value earnback is
approximately 3.7 years
