Jan 10 Abaxis Inc :

* Abaxis reports preliminary financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Sees Q3 revenue $52 million to $53 million

* Abaxis Inc - Abaxis expects operating income in third fiscal quarter of $10.0 million to $11.0 million compared to $11.3 million in last year's Q3

* Abaxis Inc - expects gross margin for third fiscal quarter to be between 55pct and 56pct

* Abaxis Inc - In Q3, changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced revenues by approximately $0.7 million

* Abaxis Inc - "performance in third fiscal quarter was hindered by a difficult comparison for Abaxis' medical business"