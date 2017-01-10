Jan 10 Abaxis Inc :
* Abaxis reports preliminary financial performance for the
third quarter of fiscal 2017
* Sees Q3 revenue $52 million to $53 million
* Abaxis Inc - Abaxis expects operating income in third
fiscal quarter of $10.0 million to $11.0 million compared to
$11.3 million in last year's Q3
* Abaxis Inc - expects gross margin for third fiscal quarter
to be between 55pct and 56pct
* Abaxis Inc - In Q3, changes in foreign currency exchange
rates reduced revenues by approximately $0.7 million
* Abaxis Inc - "performance in third fiscal quarter was
hindered by a difficult comparison for Abaxis' medical business"
