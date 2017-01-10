Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 10 Dana Inc :
* Dana incorporated announces preliminary 2016 financial results, provides guidance for 2017
* Preliminary 2016 sales of $5.8 billion
* End-Market demand for light trucks is expected to improve slightly in 2017
* Dana's 2017-2019 sales backlog as of dec. 31, 2016, at $750 million
* Dana Inc sees 2017 sales of $5.8 to $6.0 billion, or $6.2 to $6.4 billion, including acquisition
* Sees 2017 increased sales from new business backlog are expected to add approximately $175 million to sales
* Dana inc sees 2017 diluted adjusted eps of $1.75 to $1.85, or $1.85 to $1.95, including acquisition
* Sees 2017 currency is expected to be a headwind of about $150 million
* Dana Inc sees 2017 capital spending of $340 to $360 million
* Dana Inc-q4 2016 agreement to buy power-transmission,fluid power businesses of brevini group;expected to close q1 2017,add $350 million to 2017 sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Novartis AG may spin off its struggling Alcon eye care business and is to launch a share buyback programme worth up to $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday in reporting fourth-quarter results that lagged market expectations.