* Ventas comments on full year 2016 expectations and issues
preliminary 2017 outlook
* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.12 to $4.18
* Ventas Inc - issues preliminary 2017 outlook
* Ventas Inc - expects to achieve 2016 normalized ffo per
share approximating high-end of previous guidance range
* Ventas Inc - same-store cash flow growth, portfolio
enhancement and financial strength expected to continue in 2017
* Ventas Inc - full year 2016 same-store cash noi growth is
expected to be within its prior guidance of 2.5 to 3 percent
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ventas Inc sees total company full year 2017 same-store
cash noi growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent
* Ventas Inc sees strategic dispositions totaling $900
million in 2017, including $700 million in proceeds in second
half of year
