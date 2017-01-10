Jan 10 Nabors Industries Ltd -
* Nabors prices $500,000,000 in exchangeable senior
unsecured debt offering
* Priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its
0.75% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per year until
maturity
* Net proceeds from offering will be used to prepay
remaining balance of NII's unsecured term loan, which matures in
2020
* Net proceeds from offering will also be used to pay cost
of capped call transaction entered with respect to Nabors'
common shares
