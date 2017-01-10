Jan 10 WNS (Holdings) Ltd
* WNS to acquire Denali Sourcing Services
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - Cash consideration for transaction is
$40.0 million plus adjustments for cash and working capital
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - WNS intends to fund consideration
primarily with long-term debt
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - Acquisition is expected to contribute
approximately $3 million in revenue for WNS in fiscal year
ending March 31, 2017
* WNS (Holdings) - Acquisition is expected to contribute
about $3 million in revenue for WNS in fiscal year ending march
31, and to be accretive to fiscal 2017 earnings
