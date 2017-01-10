Jan 10 Ascena Retail Group Inc
* Ascena Retail Group announces holiday sales, and provides
fiscal Q2 and full year 2017 guidance update
* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.11
excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42
* For combined November / December fiscal periods,
consolidated comparable sales were down 4.4%
* Says holiday period comparable sales for total Ascena down
3.1%
* Ascena Retail Group Inc - Are positioning full year
outlook assuming that trend experienced through holiday
continues
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $6.85
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
