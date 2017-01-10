BRIEF-Cisco to acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 bln
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 10 Coupa Software Inc
* Coupa acquires Spend360 to modernize processes for data analysis
* Coupa Software Inc - Acquisition not expected to have a material impact on Coupa's results of operations or financial condition for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call