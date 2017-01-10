BRIEF-Finlands's Wartsila signs 12-yr maintenance deal with Carnival Corp
* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership
Jan 10 Resonant Inc
* Resonant announces change to its executive management team
* Terry Lingren, company's ceo, board member and one of its founders, will retire
* George Holmes, company's president, chief commercial officer and board member has been named Lingren's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.