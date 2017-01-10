Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 10 Dexcom Inc
* Dexcom reports record preliminary, unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 and provides initial 2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $710 million to $740 million
* Q4 revenue $168 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 42 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million
* Gross margin is expected to range from 67 pct to 70 pct for 2017
* 2017 operating expenses are anticipated to increase by approximately 20 pct to 25 pct over 2016
* At end of 2017, company is targeting a patient base of 270,000 worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Novartis AG may spin off its struggling Alcon eye care business and is to launch a share buyback programme worth up to $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday in reporting fourth-quarter results that lagged market expectations.