Jan 10 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd

* Oryx petroleum announces update on operations

* Oryx petroleum corporation ltd - gross production from hawler license area averaged 3,100 bbl/d in q4 of 2016

* In december 2016, zey gawra-1 well was side-tracked

* Oryx petroleum - production from naturally flowing well is currently constrained to approximately 1,500 bbl/d of 35.5 degree api oil at zey gawra-1 well

* Oryx petroleum - production from demir dagh-3 well in jurassic reservoir, which was expected to decline in 2017, ceased in late december

* Current gross (100%) production from hawler license area is approximately 3,000 bbl/d

* Oryx petroleum - production from demir dagh-3 well in jurassic reservoir ceased in late december due to an "abrupt increase in water-oil ratio"