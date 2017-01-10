BRIEF-Finlands's Wartsila signs 12-yr maintenance deal with Carnival Corp
* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership
Jan 10 Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd
* Oryx petroleum announces update on operations
* Oryx petroleum corporation ltd - gross production from hawler license area averaged 3,100 bbl/d in q4 of 2016
* In december 2016, zey gawra-1 well was side-tracked
* Oryx petroleum - production from naturally flowing well is currently constrained to approximately 1,500 bbl/d of 35.5 degree api oil at zey gawra-1 well
* Oryx petroleum - production from demir dagh-3 well in jurassic reservoir, which was expected to decline in 2017, ceased in late december
* Current gross (100%) production from hawler license area is approximately 3,000 bbl/d
* Oryx petroleum - production from demir dagh-3 well in jurassic reservoir ceased in late december due to an "abrupt increase in water-oil ratio" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.