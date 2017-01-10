Jan 10 EXFO Inc :

* EXFO reports first-quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 sales $61.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $58 million to $63 million

* EXFO Inc qtrly bookings rise 12.6% year-over-year to us$65.9 million

* EXFO Inc says remain fully confident about achieving our adjusted ebitda goal of us$26 million in 2017

* For q2 2017, IFRS net results are expected to range between a loss of us$0.01 per share and earnings of us$0.03 per share

* Q2 revenue view $58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: