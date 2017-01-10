Jan 10 Shore Bancshares Inc -
* Shore United Bank expands Maryland operations with
acquisition of three branches in the greater baltimore metro
areas of Elkridge, owings mills and Arbutus from Northwest Bank
* Excluding estimated transaction expenses, transaction
anticipated to generate pre-tax income of about $1.7 million and
$2.5 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively
* Shore bancshares inc says upon completion of transaction,
shore bancshares, inc. Is expected to have approximately $1.35
billion in total assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: