Jan 11 Dundee Energy Ltd

* Dundee Energy Limited announces initiation of strategic review process for dundee energy limited partnership

* Says has engaged Dundee Capital Partners, an unrelated entity, and CW leigh cassidy of whitewater inc. As its financial advisors

* Dundee Energy Ltd -has not set schedule to complete its identification, examination and consideration of strategic alternatives with respect to delp

* Strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a debt restructuring

* Says does not intend to provide updates until such time as board of directors approves a definitive transaction

* Dundee Energy Ltd - strategic alternatives may include sale of all or a material portion of assets of delp

* Dundee Energy Ltd-strategic alternatives may include outright sale of delp, or business combination or other transaction involving delp and third party

* Strategic alternatives may include, but not limited to alternative financing initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: