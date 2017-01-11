Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Jan 10 Qualcomm Inc :
* Qualcomm appoints Larry Paulson as vice president and president of Qualcomm India
* Paulson's appointment will be effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* Educational Development Corporation announces third quarter financial results for quarter ended november 30, 2016
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date