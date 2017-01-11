BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 Tenneco Inc :
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 percent
* Tenneco Inc - in 2018 and 2019, tenneco expects continued revenue growth, outpacing industry production by 3 to 5 percentage points each year
* Tenneco Inc - expects to outpace light vehicle industry production by 4 percentage points in 2017
* Tenneco Inc - in total, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of 5% in 2017
* FY2017 revenue view $8.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.