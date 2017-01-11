BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 11 Magna International Inc
* Magna announces outlook
* Expects continued sales growth - over $43 billion in total sales by 2019
* Expects continued sales growth of over $43 billion in total sales by 2019
* Sees 2017 capital spending approximately $2 billion
* Sees 2017 total production sales $30.4 - $31.7 billion
* Sees 2019 total production sales $34.1 - $36.0 billion
* Sees 2017 total sales $36.0 - $37.7 billion
* FY2017 revenue view $37.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "As we look forward over next three years, we expect our sales to continue to outpace industry production"
* Sees 2019 total sales $43.5 - $46.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.