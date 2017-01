Jan 11 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill Biopharma announces QIDP fast-track designation granted by FDA to RHB-104 for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections

* Redhill Biopharma says if approved for treatment of NTM infections, RHB-104 to receive additional 5 yrs of U.S. market exclusivity on top of standard exclusivity period