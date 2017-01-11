Jan 11 General Electric Co
* Bird Rock Bio receives approval to start first in human
clinical trial for Namacizumab, enters into agreement with GE
Healthcare for process development and scale-up to provide
clinical phase 2 cGMP material, and enters into a collaboration
and option agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Bird Rock Bio says has received approval for initiation of
a two-part phase 1 clinical trial for Namacizumab
* Bird Rock Bio says entered into agreement with GE
Healthcare for process development, formulation, manufacture of
Namacizumab in preparation for phase 2 studies
* Bird Rock Bio says phase 1 trial, process development,
phase 2 preparation to be funded under collaboration, option
agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals
* Bird Rock Bio says entered collaboration, option
agreement, under which Janssen Pharmaceuticals has exclusive
right to acquire co after phase 1 data readout
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: