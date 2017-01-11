Jan 11 Mylan NV

* U.S. FDA accepts biologics license application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab

* Mylan NV- anticipated FDA goal date set under Biosimilar User Fee Act (BSUFA) is Sept. 3, 2017

* Mylan nv - Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab is also under review by European Medicines Agency (EMA)