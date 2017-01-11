BRIEF-CTI biopharma appoints Michael Metzger to board of directors
* CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 Mylan NV
* U.S. FDA accepts biologics license application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab
* Mylan NV- anticipated FDA goal date set under Biosimilar User Fee Act (BSUFA) is Sept. 3, 2017
* Mylan nv - Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab is also under review by European Medicines Agency (EMA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTS Systems Corp says company reaffirms its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2016 that were initially provided by company on November 29, 2016
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation fourth quarter 2016 earnings increase to $0.13 per diluted share