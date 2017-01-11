Jan 11 American Lithium Corp
* American Lithium cancels Clayton Valley acquisition,
amends financing terms
* American Lithium Corp - company also announces that it
will not proceed with proposed $3 million financing associated
with acquisition
* American Lithium Corp - company announces that it will
place up to 10 million units at a price of 15 cents per unit
* American Lithium - Proceeds of private placement will be
used to advance co's exploration of its Fish Lake Valley lithium
exploration project in nevada
