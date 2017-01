Jan 11 Terravia Holdings Inc

* Terravia affirms 2016 year-end outlook

* GAAP revenue in 2016 Q4 is expected to meet prior guidance of reported revenue comparable to 2016 Q3

* Terravia Holdings - FY 2016 non-GAAP revenue from unconsolidated SB Oils joint venture is expected to increase in excess of three times year-over-year