Jan 11 Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Great Panther Silver reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 production results and provides 2017 outlook

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - Q4 2016 consolidated metal production decreased 12pct to 883,772 ag eq oz

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - for 2017, company expects a production level of 4.0 to 4.1 million silver eq oz from its mexico operations

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - company's cash cost and AISC guidance for 2017 is US$5.00 - 6.00 and US$14.00 - 16.00, respectively.

* Qtrly gold production decreased 8pct to 5,206 au oz

* Qtrly silver production decreased 17pct to 460,571 ag oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: