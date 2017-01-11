Jan 11 Landauer Inc

* Landauer agrees to appoint Jeffrey A. Strong to board of directors and announces agreement with Gilead Capital LP

* Landauer Inc - Company has expanded company's board of directors from nine to ten directors

* Landauer Inc - Gilead has agreed to withdraw its slate of director nominees for election at 2017 annual meeting

* Landauer Inc - has agreed to appoint a new independent director mutually agreeable with Gilead for election at 2018 annual meeting of stockholders