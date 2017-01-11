Jan 11 Landauer Inc
* Landauer agrees to appoint Jeffrey A. Strong to board of
directors and announces agreement with Gilead Capital LP
* Landauer Inc - Company has expanded company's board of
directors from nine to ten directors
* Landauer Inc - Gilead has agreed to withdraw its slate of
director nominees for election at 2017 annual meeting
* Landauer Inc - has agreed to appoint a new independent
director mutually agreeable with Gilead for election at 2018
annual meeting of stockholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: