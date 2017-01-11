EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 24)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 11 General Communication Inc :
* GCI adds Seattle network engineering experts to its team through Northpoint acquisition
* Nathan Clark will transition to vice president of business development in Pacific Northwest for GCI
* Northpoint's staff of 23 will become GCI employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.