BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 11 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust
* Riocan REIT announces public offering of $300 million of series y senior unsecured debentures
* Riocan real estate investment trust says debentures will carry a coupon rate of 2.83% and will mature on october 3, 2022
* Riocan REIT says debentures were sold at a price of $99.997 per $100 principal amount with an effective yield of 2.831% if held to maturity
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust says net proceeds will be used by riocan to fund development, for property acquisitions among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
