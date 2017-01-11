BRIEF-Communications Systems to close its Costa Rica facility
* Says Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees
Jan 11 Willdan Group Inc :
* Willdan awarded $75 million base contract for Con Edison energy efficiency program
* Willdan expects there to be additions to base contract, which runs through year end 2019
* Contract to implement Con Edison of New York's commercial direct install program across utility's New York city, Westchester county service area
* Contract to implement Con Edison of New York's commercial direct install program across utility's New York city, Westchester county service area

* Con Edison's direct install program replaces Con Edison's small business direct install program which co was using since 2009
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
* Employment agreement with Nestor Cano provides for an annual base salary of $1.3 million