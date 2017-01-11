Jan 11 Willdan Group Inc :

* Willdan awarded $75 million base contract for Con Edison energy efficiency program

* Willdan expects there to be additions to base contract, which runs through year end 2019

* Contract to implement Con Edison of New York's commercial direct install program across utility's New York city, Westchester county service area

* Con Edison's direct install program replaces Con Edison's small business direct install program which co was using since 2009