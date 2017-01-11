BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
Jan 11 Eaton Vance Corp
* Eaton Vance declares quarterly dividend and authorizes the repurchase of up to 8 million shares
* Eaton Vance Corp says authorization replaces January 13, 2016 authorization under which company repurchased approximately 6.0 million shares
* Eaton Vance Corp says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on its common stock
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing