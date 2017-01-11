Jan 11 Eaton Vance Corp

* Eaton Vance declares quarterly dividend and authorizes the repurchase of up to 8 million shares

* Eaton Vance Corp says authorization replaces January 13, 2016 authorization under which company repurchased approximately 6.0 million shares

* Eaton Vance Corp says declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on its common stock