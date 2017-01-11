BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Jan 11 Slate Retail Reit
* Slate Retail REIT announces c$65 million bought deal equity offering and c$5 million private placement
* Slate Retail REIT says proceeds of public offering and private placement will be used to reduce outstanding indebtedness under reit's credit facility
* Slate Retail REIT - has entered into an agreement to sell 4.5 million class U units of reit to a syndicate of underwriters, at a price of c$14.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing
CANNON BALL, N.D., Jan 24 Tribal leaders protesting the construction of a controversial North Dakota pipeline vowed on Tuesday to fight U.S. President Donald Trump's order to revive the $3.8 billion project, calling his decision a "bad move."