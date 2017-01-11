Jan 11 Slate Retail Reit

* Slate Retail REIT announces c$65 million bought deal equity offering and c$5 million private placement

* Slate Retail REIT says proceeds of public offering and private placement will be used to reduce outstanding indebtedness under reit's credit facility

* Slate Retail REIT - has entered into an agreement to sell 4.5 million class U units of reit to a syndicate of underwriters, at a price of c$14.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: