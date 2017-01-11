BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 Applied Optoelectronics Inc
* Applied Optoelectronics announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 results
* Expects results to exceed guidance
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q4 revenue in range of $84.5 million to $84.8 million, above prior outlook of $75.0 million to $79.0 million
* Sees Q4 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in range of 37.6 percent to 38 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $77.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Applied Optoelectronics Inc sees Q4 2016 gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.70 to $0.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing