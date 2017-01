Jan 12 Invesco Ltd

* Invesco ltd. Announces december 31, 2016 assets under management

* Invesco ltd says preliminary month-end assets under management (aum) of $812.9 billion, an increase of 0.9% month over month

* Preliminary average total aum for quarter through december 31 were $809.0 billion

* Preliminary average active aum for quarter through december 31 were $667.0 billion