Jan 11

* Callaway Golf Company acquires Ogio International, Inc., a leading lifestyle brand, for $75.5 million

* Callaway Golf Co - Deal for for $75.5 million in an all-cash transaction

* Callaway Golf Co - Callaway projects acquired business will generate annual EBITDA of approximately $10 million after acquisition is integrated

* Callaway Golf - Excluding non-recurring transaction and transition expenses, co's management expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Callaway Golf Co- Callaway intends to finance transaction with cash on hand and borrowings from its existing asset-backed credit facilities

* Callaway Golf- After absorbing non-recurring deal, deal expenses of about $7 million, Ogio expected to be dilutive by about $0.02 to Callaway's 2017 EPS