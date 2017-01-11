BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
Jan 11 Callaway Golf Co
* Callaway Golf Company acquires Ogio International, Inc., a leading lifestyle brand, for $75.5 million
* Callaway Golf Co - Deal for for $75.5 million in an all-cash transaction
* Says in 2017, Ogio is expected to contribute to Callaway approximately $45 million in revenue
* Callaway Golf Co - Callaway projects acquired business will generate annual EBITDA of approximately $10 million after acquisition is integrated
* Callaway Golf - Excluding non-recurring transaction and transition expenses, co's management expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Callaway Golf Co- Callaway intends to finance transaction with cash on hand and borrowings from its existing asset-backed credit facilities
* Callaway Golf- After absorbing non-recurring deal, deal expenses of about $7 million, Ogio expected to be dilutive by about $0.02 to Callaway's 2017 EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
