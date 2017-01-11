UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 11 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 10 January 2017
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 10 January 2017 was USD 18.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of an overhaul following its record payout over toxic mortgages in the United States, several people close to the matter said on Tuesday.