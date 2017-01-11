Jan 11 Silver Standard Resources Inc :
* Silver standard reports fourth quarter 2016 production
results and 2017 guidance
* Silver standard resources inc - qtrly gold produced was
59,945 oz versus 47,456 oz in marigold mine
* Silver standard resources inc- in 2017, co expects to
produce 355,000 gold equivalent ounces at gold equivalent cash
costs of $735 per ounce
* Silver standard resources inc - sees fy 2017 cash costs
per payable ounce sold $655 - $705 for marigold mine
* Silver standard resources sees fy 2017 capital
expenditures of $30 million from marigold mine, $8 million from
seabee gold operation, $5 million from pirquitas mine
* Silver standard resources-at seabee gold operation, 2017
production expected to remain between 72,000 and 82,000 ounces
of gold
* During q4, gold equivalent production totaled 110,130
ounces
