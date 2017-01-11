Jan 11 Alaris Royalty Corp :
* Alaris royalty corp. Announces a proposed transaction with
sequel and provides a corporate update
* Alaris royalty-it is proposed that co to get cash
distribution of usd$30 million from sequel as well as retain
usd$62.2 million of preferred equity in sequel
* It is also proposed that alaris will receive a continuing
annual distribution of usd$6.2 million
* Alaris royalty - proposed co will receive continuing
annual distribution of $6.2 million representing 14.2% yield on
alaris' remaining cost base in sequel
* Alaris royalty - co's units in sequel can be repurchased
for usd$62.2 million subject to annual increase of 3% starting
42 months from closing date of transaction
* Alaris royalty - subsequent to management changes,
significant costs reductions at kimco holdings co continues to
work with kimco on a long-term plan
* Alaris royalty - net results of tuesday's updates,
excluding proposed sequel deal, is slight increase to cash flow
guidance provided on nov 8, 2016
