Jan 11 Rathdowney Resources Ltd :

* Rathdowney announces private placement of up to $5 million

* Rathdowney resources ltd says plans to complete a private placement of up to approximately 26. 3 million units of company at a price of $0.19 per unit

* Rathdowney resources ltd says proceeds will be used to advance polish permitting activities among others