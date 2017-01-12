Jan 12 Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 billion of senior notes

* Says priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.20% senior notes due 2027

* Energy Transfer - pricing of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.30% senior notes due 2047 at price to public of 99.483% of their face value