PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 12 Energy Transfer Partners Lp
* Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 billion of senior notes
* Says priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.20% senior notes due 2027
* Energy Transfer- pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.20% senior notes due 2027 at price to public of 99.786% of their face value
* Energy Transfer - pricing of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.30% senior notes due 2047 at price to public of 99.483% of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data