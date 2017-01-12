Jan 11 Tesaro Inc :

* Tesaro receives complete response letter for Rolapitant IV from U.S. FDA

* No concerns raised by FDA related to Rolapitant IV efficacy or safety profile and additional clinical studies are not required

* CRL did not identify concerns related to safety or efficacy of Rolapitant IV or request additional clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)