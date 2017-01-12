BRIEF-Goodman Networks announces entry into restructuring support agreement
* Goodman Networks Incorporated announces entry into restructuring support agreement
Jan 12 Ithaca Energy Inc :
* Ithaca Energy Inc.: operations update & 2017 outlook
* 2017 production anticipated to be in range of 19,000 to 22,000 boepd
* Net 2017 capital expenditure is forecast to total approximately $70 million
* Forecast 2017 unit operating expenditure is anticipated to be approximately $18/boe
* 2016 average production totalled approximately 9,300 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 25 Boeing Co beat analysts' profit estimates on Wednesday despite another charge for its military tanker aircraft and said it expects to deliver more planes and higher earnings in 2017, though revenue likely will fall.
JAKARTA, Jan 25 Indonesia's Papua province, home of the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, said it has won a court battle in a claim against the company for 2.51 trillion rupiah ($188 million) in outstanding surface water taxes.