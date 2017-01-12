BRIEF-First Citizens Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $4.39
* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
Jan 12 Biolife Solutions Inc
* Biolife solutions announces 2016 revenue growth of 28 pct
* Biolife solutions sees 2017 biopreservation media revenue growth of 20-25 pct over 2016; revenue in excess of $10 million
* Sees 2017 gross margin, as a percent of sales, between 55 pct to 60 pct
* Sees 2017 biopreservation media revenue growth of 20-25 pct over 2016
* Sees 2017 revenue in excess of $10 million
* FY2017 revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Apple Inc filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc in Beijing, alleging that the chip supplier abused its clout in the chip industry and seeking 1 billion yuan ($145.32 million) in damages, Beijing's Intellectual Property Court said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)