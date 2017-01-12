US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jan 12 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced Drainage Systems announces second fiscal quarter 2017 results
* Q2 sales $361 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.225 billion to $1.25 billion
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees adjusted EBITDA between $190 and $210 million for fiscal year 2017
* Anticipate that market headwinds will persist for remainder of fiscal year 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)