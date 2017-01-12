US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jan 12 theScore Inc
* theScore reports F2017 Q1 results
* Revenue for quarter grew to $8.5 million compared to $7.0 million in same period previous year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
* All figures in C$
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01, revenue view C$9.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)