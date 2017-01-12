Tribune Media CEO to step down in March
Jan 25 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, said on Wednesday Chief Executive Peter Liguori would step down in March.
Jan 12 Sandvine Corp
* Sandvine reports Q4 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Reported revenue of $27.0 million for its Q4 of 2016
* Sandvine Corp qtrly revenue $27.0 million versus $35.0 million
* Sandvine Corp says board of directors has approved a dividend of C$0.02 per common share, payable on February 13
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* JPM will spend about two years adding BlackRock custodial assets to its existing $20.5 trillion platform - WSJ, citing a source
* S&P Global Inc -addition of Stephanie Hill to board brings number of S&P global directors to 13