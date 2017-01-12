Jan 12 Sandvine Corp

* Sandvine reports Q4 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Reported revenue of $27.0 million for its Q4 of 2016

* Sandvine Corp qtrly revenue $27.0 million versus $35.0 million

* Sandvine Corp says board of directors has approved a dividend of C$0.02 per common share, payable on February 13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $28.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S