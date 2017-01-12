US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jan 12 Zayo Group Holdings Inc :
* Zayo Group LLC announces proposed senior notes offering and term loan amendment
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - intends to offer $800 million of senior notes
* Zayo Group Holdings - to enter into an amendment to senior secured term loan facility for a new 7-year $2.5 billion incremental term loan facility
* Zayo Group Holdings-to use net proceeds from senior notes offering to fund consideration to be paid for co's acquisition of electric lightwave parent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)