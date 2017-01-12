BRIEF-XTL biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces ratio change of its depositary receipt program
Jan 12 Jetblue Airways Corp :
* Jetblue Airways reports december traffic
* December load factor 84.1 percent, up 1.1 points
* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue's Dec preliminary completion factor was 99.0 percent and its on-time performance was 71.3 percent
* Jetblue Airways Corp - Jetblue's preliminary revenue per available seat mile for month of December decreased approximately one and a half percent
* Jetblue Airways Corp - traffic in December increased 4.5 percent from December 2015, on a capacity increase of 3.1 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zonte Metals increases the size of its non-brokered private placement
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)