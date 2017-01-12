BUZZ-DJI sailing toward rougher waves as 20K beckons
** DJI set to challenge 20k at open as post-election rally picks up steam again; that said, Elliott Wave (EW) pattern suggests upside limited
Jan 12 Biogen Inc -
* Biogen spin-off Bioverativ commences when-issued trading of common stock
* Advised by Nasdaq that common stock for Bioverativ begins trading today, Thursday, January 12, 2017
* Spin-off is expected to be completed on February 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported quarterly sales just shy of Wall Street expectations, largely weighed by a strong dollar and waning demand for its nutrition products, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit below estimates.
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units