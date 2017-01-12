US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jan 12 Legg Mason Inc
* Legg Mason Inc - preliminary assets under management of approximately $710.4 billion as of December 31, 2016.
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)